Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.28

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $20.65. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 579,427 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 5,404.05%.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

