Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Critical Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.68 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.75 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.47 $631.51 million $37.44 1.39

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

