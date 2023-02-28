OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Up 15.4%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 1,185,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 660,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
OKYO Pharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.
