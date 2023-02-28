Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.39. 108,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 475,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCR. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,918.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oncorus news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 141,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $36,855.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,978.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $28,918.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,553. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

