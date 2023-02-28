Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.89.

Open Lending Trading Up 9.2 %

LPRO stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Open Lending by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $17,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

