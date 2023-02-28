Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.06. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

