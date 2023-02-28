Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,382 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vale by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vale by 193.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

