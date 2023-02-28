Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 405 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

