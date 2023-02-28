Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

NYSE SQM opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $62.61 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

