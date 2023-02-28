Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 14,200 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

