Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

