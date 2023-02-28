Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -471.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

