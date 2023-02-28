Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $51,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

