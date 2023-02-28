Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $214,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $285.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $620.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.18.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

