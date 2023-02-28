Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,200 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 176,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

