O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $845.96 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $824.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.22. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

