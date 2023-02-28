Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
