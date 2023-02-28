Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Critical Survey

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $8.82 million $3.67 8.40 Bancolombia $7.73 billion N/A $1.36 billion $6.60 3.97

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Bank and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 21.09% 17.83% 1.99%

Summary

Bancolombia beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.