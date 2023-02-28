Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Safestore alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.52 -$36.40 million ($0.16) -32.37

Safestore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paramount Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safestore and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group -4.91% -0.82% -0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Safestore

(Get Rating)

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.