Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Stock Price Up 39.1%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) rose 39.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peak Bio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28.
Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
