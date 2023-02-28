Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Stock Price Up 39.1%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) rose 39.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 3,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peak Bio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peak Bio stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peak Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PKBO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Peak Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

