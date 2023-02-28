PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Bank of America dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

