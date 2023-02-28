Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $286.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $272.87 and last traded at $271.09, with a volume of 45768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

