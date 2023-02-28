Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $68.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

