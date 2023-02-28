Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 5258412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 4.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 1,117,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 928,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.