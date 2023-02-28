Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Varda Shine Purchases 24,755 Shares

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Varda Shine acquired 24,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,051.55 ($24,196.39).

PDL stock opened at GBX 81 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The company has a market cap of £157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

