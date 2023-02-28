PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

About PhoneX

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.