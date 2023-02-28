Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 91,960 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Chimerix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CMRX stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

