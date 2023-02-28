Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,963 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

