Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,004,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $247.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

