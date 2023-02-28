Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

