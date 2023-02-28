Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,475,000 after buying an additional 204,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,474,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

