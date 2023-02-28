Pictet Asset Management SA Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

