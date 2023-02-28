Pictet Asset Management SA Has $820,000 Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:W opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.