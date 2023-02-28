Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.