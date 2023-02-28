Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,809 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.