Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 29,826 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,826 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 55,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2,026.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

