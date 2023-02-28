Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $201.97 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

