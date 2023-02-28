Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $201.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

