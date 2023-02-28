Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

