PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,886 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

