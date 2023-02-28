Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.71. 90,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 115,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

Primo Water Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total value of C$204,624.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,919,117.77. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

