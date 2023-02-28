Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Up 0.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.77. 12,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 36,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.