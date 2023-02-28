Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,010,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,200. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

