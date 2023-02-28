Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 298,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Protech Home Medical Trading Down 7.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
