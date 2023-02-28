Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 4.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Puyi Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Puyi Company Profile
Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
