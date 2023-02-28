Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -443.75 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 70,935 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $1,291,726.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 867,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,963. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,319 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

