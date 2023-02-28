Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 335,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,301,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

