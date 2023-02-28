Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rambus by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rambus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Rambus by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

