Rapid7 (RPD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

RPD opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

