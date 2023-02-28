Rapid7 (RPD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
RPD opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
