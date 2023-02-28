Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,483,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 887,338 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $44.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 30.7 %

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

